Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

