CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.37 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.