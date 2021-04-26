CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.37 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CureVac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

