Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Cummins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

