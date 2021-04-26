CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.90. 80,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

