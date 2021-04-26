CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Down 16.9% This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.84 million and $389,335.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.98 or 0.01038066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 0.99926080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00642895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.