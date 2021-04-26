Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

