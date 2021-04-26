Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.08 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.