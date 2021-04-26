Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $606,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $386,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

