Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $93.16 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

