Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

BHF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

