Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $176.19 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

