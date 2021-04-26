Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $151.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $152.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

