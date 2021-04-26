Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 148,226 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,076.6% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 227,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 222,177 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

