Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NYSE IT opened at $199.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

