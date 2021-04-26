Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPB stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

