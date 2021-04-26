Crocs (CROX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

