Critical Survey: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 8 10 0 2.56 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $292.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 310.53%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares argenx and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $78.17 million 194.55 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -62.67 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.85 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.07

ADMA Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

