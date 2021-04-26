Critical Comparison: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.08 $4.27 million $1.18 1.76 Rayonier $711.60 million 7.00 $59.10 million $0.46 78.00

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Washington Prime Group and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Washington Prime Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Rayonier.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17%

Summary

Rayonier beats Washington Prime Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

