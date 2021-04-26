Critical Comparison: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) vs. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Ardmore Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.19 $1.09 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.55 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -13.50

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91% Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07%

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

