Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

EWTX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

