Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.28 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

