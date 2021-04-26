Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ANSYS by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day moving average is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

