Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agenus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agenus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

