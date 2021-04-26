Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $532.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.14 and a 1 year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

