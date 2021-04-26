Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

VIVHY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

