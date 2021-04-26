Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

VOPKY stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.