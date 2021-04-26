Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 282,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,056,939 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of analysts have commented on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

