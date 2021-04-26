Credit Suisse Group Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.