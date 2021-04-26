Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $376.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.61 and a 200 day moving average of $345.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $256.48 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

