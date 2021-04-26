Cowen Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

