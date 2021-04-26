Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives $14.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

