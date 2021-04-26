Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.
COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
