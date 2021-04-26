Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

