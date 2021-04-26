Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TSN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. 13,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

