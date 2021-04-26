Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,650 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.