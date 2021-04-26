Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

