Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $951,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.30. 47,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,562. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.