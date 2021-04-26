Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $514.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

