Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $369.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,744. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

