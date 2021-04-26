Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $38.26

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $36.87. Cortexyme shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 444 shares.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 61.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

