Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.63 on Monday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

