Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

