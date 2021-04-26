Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.91. 119,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

