Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.76. 36,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,213. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.