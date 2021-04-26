Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.76 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.