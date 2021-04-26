Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.29. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

