Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $864,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

