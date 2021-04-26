Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a market cap of C$805.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

