Contrasting FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FIH Mobile and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FIH Mobile and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 2.70% 12.97% 3.43%

Volatility & Risk

FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIH Mobile and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIH Mobile $14.38 billion 0.09 -$12.29 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.35 billion 0.42 $286.40 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than FIH Mobile.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats FIH Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; and provides ancillary logistics services. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Langfang, the People's Republic of China. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products and other liquid chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

