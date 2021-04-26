ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $4.69 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $69,616.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00391033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

