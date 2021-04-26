Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

CNST stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

